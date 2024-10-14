Cardinals Reportedly Have Trade Chip Who Will 'Generate Plenty Of Interest'
The St. Louis Cardinals are predicted to be active in this offseason's trade market as they look to rebuild and recover from years of neglecting player development.
For far too long, the Cardinals have overspent on their big-league roster while the rest of the league was working to produce homegrown stars by investing more resources in their farm systems.
With St. Louis' player development system being so far behind, resources will need to be reallocated this winter and a prized hurler might be dealt to help the organization move forward.
"His (Sonny Gray) contract was backloaded, and that remaining money takes a bite out of his trade value, but he has a lengthy track record as a frontline option and should generate plenty of interest if he is made available," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday after listing Gray as the No. 10 top potential trade chip for this upcoming offseason.
Gray logged a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
According to Reuter, Gray still has $60 million over two years remaining on his contract, with a club option for 2027, which could make trading him slightly more challenging.
However, the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up proved he's still a frontline starter this season with the Cardinals and teams with deep pockets in need of a boost to their rotation could find that in Gray.
If the soon-to-be 35-year-old is willing to be traded this winter, the Cardinals will likely shop him as they look to reduce payroll. Although it would be frustrating for St. Louis to deal its ace only one year after acquiring him, moving Gray might be necessary to accelerate this rebuilding phase the organization is entering.
