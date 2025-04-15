Inside The Cardinals

Could Oli Marmol Remain With Cardinals If Fired & Replaced As Manager?

St. Louis could look for a new skipper this fall

Nate Hagerty

Sep 18, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after he was ejected form the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after he was ejected form the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have no immediate plans to fire manager Oli Marmol but could the young skipper's tenure with the organization be ending?

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently claimed that the Cardinals could fire Marmol and replace him with several former St. Louis legends, such as Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina or Skip Schumaker.

However, Rosenthal also boldly claimed that Chaim Bloom might keep Marmol on the coaching staff after he takes over as Cardinals president of baseball operations this upcoming offseason. Would that make sense?

"Take it or leave it -- Oli Marmol would accept a job on a Cardinals coaching staff after getting fired as their manager," Sports Hub STL's Randy Karraker asked fellow colleague Brooke Grimsley Tuesday morning regarding Rosenthal's claim. "I would leave that," claimed Grimsley. "Ken Rosenthal is fantastic, so I'm not doubting that he has sources but this maybe seems a little bit more in the category of assumption rather than sources. This is just his own thought process on there. There's no way that I could see Oli saying 'Yah I got fired and going to go be your bench coach now'. Why would he do that?"

On Monday, Rosenthal stated, "It is not out of the question that if the Cardinals named Schumaker manager, Marmol could remain on his staff, with (Daniel) Descalso and (Jon) Jay also staying put. Descalso and Jay were Cardinals teammates with Molina and Pujols as well."

If fired over this upcoming offseason, job security would be the only logical reason for Marmol to remain with the Cardinals coaching staff.

It seems unlikely Bloom would retain Marmol on the coaching staff if he's willing to fire and replace him as manager. The next Cardinals baseball boss would look for a new skipper to move on from the old way of doing things -- retaining Oli wouldn't align with that narrative.

More MLB: Astros $260 Million Offseason Trade Target Goes Off In 8-3 Loss To Cardinals

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News