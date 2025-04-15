Could Oli Marmol Remain With Cardinals If Fired & Replaced As Manager?
The St. Louis Cardinals have no immediate plans to fire manager Oli Marmol but could the young skipper's tenure with the organization be ending?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently claimed that the Cardinals could fire Marmol and replace him with several former St. Louis legends, such as Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina or Skip Schumaker.
However, Rosenthal also boldly claimed that Chaim Bloom might keep Marmol on the coaching staff after he takes over as Cardinals president of baseball operations this upcoming offseason. Would that make sense?
"Take it or leave it -- Oli Marmol would accept a job on a Cardinals coaching staff after getting fired as their manager," Sports Hub STL's Randy Karraker asked fellow colleague Brooke Grimsley Tuesday morning regarding Rosenthal's claim. "I would leave that," claimed Grimsley. "Ken Rosenthal is fantastic, so I'm not doubting that he has sources but this maybe seems a little bit more in the category of assumption rather than sources. This is just his own thought process on there. There's no way that I could see Oli saying 'Yah I got fired and going to go be your bench coach now'. Why would he do that?"
On Monday, Rosenthal stated, "It is not out of the question that if the Cardinals named Schumaker manager, Marmol could remain on his staff, with (Daniel) Descalso and (Jon) Jay also staying put. Descalso and Jay were Cardinals teammates with Molina and Pujols as well."
If fired over this upcoming offseason, job security would be the only logical reason for Marmol to remain with the Cardinals coaching staff.
It seems unlikely Bloom would retain Marmol on the coaching staff if he's willing to fire and replace him as manager. The next Cardinals baseball boss would look for a new skipper to move on from the old way of doing things -- retaining Oli wouldn't align with that narrative.
