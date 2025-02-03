Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star Signing $35 Million Deal With Tigers
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals certainly has done well for himself this offseason.
Former Cardinals homegrown ace Jack Flaherty has had an up-and-down few years. The Cardinals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and things didn't work out for him there. He settled for a one-year, prove-it deal in 2024.
Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Detroit Tigers last offseason and proceeded to have arguably the best season of his career. He had a 2.95 ERA through 18 starts with Detroit before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished the season with a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts and won a World Series with the Dodgers.
Now, he's cashing in once again, although on a short-term deal. Flaherty reportedly is re-signing with the Detroit Tigers on a two-year, $35 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Jack Flaherty's deal will pay him $25 million this year, after which he can opt-out. The guaranteed salary in 2026 is $10 million, and it can get as high as $20 million if he starts 15 games this season. Flaherty found a lot of success with the Tigers last year and now he's back."
At the very least, Flaherty is getting a nice raise for the 2025 season. If he does well, he can go back to free agency next offseason at 30 years old.
