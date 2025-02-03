Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star Signing $35 Million Deal With Tigers

Inside The Cardinals

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals certainly has done well for himself this offseason.

Former Cardinals homegrown ace Jack Flaherty has had an up-and-down few years. The Cardinals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and things didn't work out for him there. He settled for a one-year, prove-it deal in 2024.

Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Detroit Tigers last offseason and proceeded to have arguably the best season of his career. He had a 2.95 ERA through 18 starts with Detroit before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished the season with a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts and won a World Series with the Dodgers.

Now, he's cashing in once again, although on a short-term deal. Flaherty reportedly is re-signing with the Detroit Tigers on a two-year, $35 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Jack Flaherty's deal will pay him $25 million this year, after which he can opt-out. The guaranteed salary in 2026 is $10 million, and it can get as high as $20 million if he starts 15 games this season. Flaherty found a lot of success with the Tigers last year and now he's back."

At the very least, Flaherty is getting a nice raise for the 2025 season. If he does well, he can go back to free agency next offseason at 30 years old.

