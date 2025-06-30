Cubs ‘Outrageous’ Proposal Involves Former Cardinals Phenom
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is out there and sounds like he could be among the biggest names out there in the trade market.
Former Cardinals and current Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántara is a Cy Young Award winner and all of the rumors of the season so far have pointed to him being moved before the July 31st trade deadline.
If so, where could Miami deal him?
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller made eight hypothetical “outrageous” trade ideas and one involved sending Alcántara to the Chicago Cubs.
"Chicago Cubs Receive: RHP Sandy Alcántara and RHP Edward Cabrera," Miller said. "Miami Marlins Receive: OF Kevin Alcantara (Triple-A Prospect, No. 3 in CHC farm system), IF Jefferson Rojas (Single-A Prospect, No. 4 in CHC farm system), RHP Jaxon Wiggins (Double-A Prospect, No. 8 in CHC farm system), RHP Ryan Gallagher (Single-A Prospect, No. 17 in CHC farm system) and IF Yahil Melendez (Single-A Prospect, No. 24 in CHC farm system).
"What Makes It Outrageous: The sheer magnitude of it. It's not quite akin to Juan Soto and Josh Bell for what felt like the entire Padres farm system three years ago, but five prospects for two big league pitchers would certainly be a landscape shifter. But it ought to take a near king's ransom to get arguably the two best Marlins, with Alcantara signed through 2027 while Cabrera will be arbitration-eligible through 2028. Why the Cubs would do it. Well, they need starting pitching. Of the six Cubs who have made at least five starts this season, only Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have a positive bWAR."
If Alcántara were to land back in the division as a member of the Cubs, that would be bad news for St. Louis. The Cardinals never got him at his best because he made just eight appearances with the Cardinals in his first big league season and all were out of the bullpen. Facing off against him for years would be bad news.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Talks Injury, Joining Paul Goldschmidt