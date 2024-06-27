Cy Young Favorite Could Be Traded In 'Stunner;' Will Cardinals Get Involved?
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't too far away from being contenders.
St. Louis struggled to begin the season but currently holds one of the National League Wild Card spots. The Cardinals may not have started the season strong, but they do have plenty of talent and could be a major move or two away from truly contending.
The biggest area that the Cardinals need to improve is the starting rotation. St. Louis has improved the rotation this season -- thanks to the additions of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. If the Cardinals could add another top-tier starter, the perception around the team would be much different.
If the Cardinals truly want to compete they should look to add another frontline starter this summer. The trade deadline is coming and there could be some top options available. One player who surprisingly could be available in a possible "stunner" is Detroit Tigers Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"There were two executives who mentioned Skubal, which totally shocked me," Bowden said. "He has been a Cy Young Award candidate all year, going 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA over 16 starts with 113 strikeouts in 97 innings. He's tied for the Major League lead among pitchers with 3.9 bWAR. And he comes with two additional years of control.
"However, both of these execs suggested that if a team like the (Baltimore Orioles) or (Los Angeles Dodgers) decided they wanted to trade significant prospects -- both in quality and quantity -- there could be an offer so good, the rebuilding Tigers won't be able to say 'no.' Now that would be a stunner."
Skubal may be unlikely to be moved, but if he's available, St. Louis should get the Tigers on the phone as fast as possible. The 27-year-old has a real chance to win a Cy Young Award this season and is under team control until 2027.
A trade would involve multiple top prospects like Jordan Walker and Tink Hence, but it would be worth it. Skubal immediately would take the Cardinals' rotation to another level. A deal may be unlikely, but should be considered if Skubal somehow is available.
