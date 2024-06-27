Rockies Could Trade Bounce-Back Hurler; Should Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?
If the 2024 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the St. Louis Cardinals would be back in the postseason.
St. Louis had a rough 2023 campaign and struggled out of the gate this season as well. Although this is the case, St. Louis has turned things around in June and now is three games above .500 at 41-38 and holds the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals are just 3 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top Wild Card spot and six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.
The Cardinals have some real reasons for hope this season but that doesn't mean the club couldn't improve. St. Louis will be looking to add this summer and should be keeping an eye on the starting rotation.
St. Louis' rotation is better now than it was last year, but still likely not good enough to truly compete for a World Series title. The Cardinals should be considering ways to improve it and one player who could help is Colorado Rockies veteran Cal Quantrill.
The trade deadline quickly is approaching and Quantrill "could be on the move," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Rockies probably have the fewest trade chips to dangle, though right-handed starter Cal Quantrill, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks, and catcher Elias Díaz (currently on the 10-day IL) could be on the move before the deadline," Feinsand said.
Quantrill has been great this season and has a 3.50 ERA in 16 starts. That is exactly the type of production that the Cardinals need.
More MLB: Cardinals Rising Star Suffers Tough Setback Putting Return In Question