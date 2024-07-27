Cy Young Winner On Trade Block Could Be Cardinals' Top Deadline Solution
If the St. Louis Cardinals truly want to make some noise this summer they need to consider adding to the starting rotation.
St. Louis is in a good spot but currently is on the outside looking in for the National League Wild Card race. The Cardinals are 1 1/2 games out of the final Wild Card spot and should be considering big ways to improve the rotation down the stretch.
The Cardinals have too much talent throughout the roster and have been too resilient getting back to this point to not reward them with another arm in the rotation. One player who is starting to get a lot of trade buzz and has been linked to the Cardinals is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
Snell has had a roller coaster of a season but has been great lately and now five teams have called the Giants about a deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Five teams said to have some level of interest in Blake Snell, who’s looking better and historically a second-half pitcher," Heyman said. "The $30M 2025 player option, though, makes it tricky. Giants listening on select players, mainly guys with expiring contracts."
If the Cardinals want to make a splash, Snell could be that guy. His overall numbers aren't great, but he has looked much more like himself over his last few starts and immediately would give the Cardinals another frontline starter they drastically need.
More MLB: Giants Reportedly Could Trade Superstar; Should Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?