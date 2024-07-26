Giants Reportedly Could Trade Superstar; Should Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?
The St. Louis Cardinals' biggest need right now is another starter toward the front of the rotation.
St. Louis currently has a hole in the rotation with Steven Matz out and the club could look to make a move over the next few days with the trade deadline just four days away. The Cardinals have proven that they should be taken seriously this year and will be in the mix for a playoff spot for the rest of the season.
The Cardinals at one point were toward the bottom of the National League standings but have completely turned things around. That shows how resilient of a bunch the Cardinals have. The Cardinals are fun to watch and should be invested in.
St. Louis has been linked to a handful of options to help the rotation and it wouldn't be surprising to see a deal get done soon. There even are a couple of surprising options that could end up being available that could help St. Louis.
The San Francisco Giants reportedly have "jumped into the trade market" recently with a deal involving star hurler Blake Snell becoming an actual possibility, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"The Giants smartly watching the (Detroit Tigers) having no traction for a (Tarik Skubal) deal and the (Chicago WhiteSox) given a huge obstacle to move (Garrett Crochet) now have quickly jumped into the trade market with Blake Snell to take advantage of a seller's market."
If Snell actually is available, he could be an intriguing option for the Cardinals. Snell's overall numbers don't look great after signing late, but he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts while holding opposing hitters to a .170 batting average.
It still would be surprising to see him get traded, but the Cardinals at least should do their due diligence and check in.
