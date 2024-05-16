Dodgers DFA Ex-Cardinals Hurler Despite Strong Start; Reunion Would Make Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves back at the bottom of the National League Central after momentarily climbing their way to third place Wednesday afternoon.
If the Cardinals hope to get the momentum going and compete to win their division, not only does the lineup have to step up but so will the pitching staff.
Despite the bullpen being the strongest piece of St. Louis' roster at the moment, it wouldn't hurt to add some depth. There's one former Cardinals hurler who the club should consider acquiring to bolster their arsenal.
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt was designated for assignment after showcasing a limited but strong start to the season, the team announced Wednesday.
Crismatt posted a 1-1 record with a 2.57 ERA, 6-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in seven innings pitched across five games pitched for the Dodgers in 2024.
The 29-year-old reliever made his Major League Baseball debut with St. Louis back in the shortened 2020 season but only recorded 8 1/3 innings until signing with the San Diego Padres the following year.
Despite struggling in 2023, Crismatt has pitched well throughout the five seasons he's been in the league -- logging a 3.71 ERA with a 162-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .258 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 177 innings pitched.
With St. Louis having to promote reliever Matthew Liberatore to be a spot starter to accommodate for the absence of left-hander Steven Matz due to injury, it might be in the Cardinals' best interest to add some extra depth to the bullpen by claiming Crismatt.
The Cardinals are going to need all the help they can get to turn this season around and landing an extra reliever capable of providing quality innings would certainly be beneficial.
