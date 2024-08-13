Dodgers DFA Utility Man With Intriguing Slash Line; Should Cardinals Take Action?
The St. Louis Cardinals have been notoriously bad at hitting left-handed pitchers this season and it doesn't seem to be getting much better.
Following the injury of veteran Matt Carpenter, the Cardinals recalled rising star Jordan Walker to the show in hopes that his recently productive right-handed bat could help the lineup improve against LHP.
Even though the trade deadline has passed, St. Louis could make a surprising last-second addition to improve its offensive struggles against lefties.
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Amed Rosario was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the roster for eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts, who is returning from a fractured left hand he suffered back in June.
Rosario has logged a .305/.331/.415 slash line with 23 extra-base hits including two home runs and 28 RBIs in 81 games played this season between his time spent with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers.
The 28-year-old certainly isn't a power hitter by any means but he has the potential to make consistent contact and get on base, which could complement the Cardinals' style of small ball. Plus, he's a right-handed hitter, so perhaps he could help increase the team's batting average against LHP.
Throughout his eight-season career, Rosario has batted .275 with 265 extra-base hits including 62 home runs, 362 RBIs and a .711 OPS.
Sure, Rosario could be a match for the Cardinals offense but his stats don't stand out enough to make it worth it for St. Louis to replace him as a position player.
It would probably be best for St. Louis to continue to work with what they have instead of looking for outside help but who knows? Perhaps the Cardinals could find a way to bring Rosario in for specific pinch-hitting scenarios.
More MLB: Cardinals Face Uphill Battle With Grueling Schedule That Will Determine Club's Fate