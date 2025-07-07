Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls on 2 Players to Step Up Offensively
The Los Angeles Dodgers were relieved when third baseman Max Muncy’s MRI results showed no structural damage to his knee following a collision on Wednesday night.
Muncy was diagnosed with a bone bruise and is expected to miss six weeks of the season while recovering. The two-time National League All-Star has been a key piece of the Dodgers’ lineup this season, ranking third in RBIs (55) and fourth in home runs (33) on the team.
“Seeing pitches, the threat of a homer, certainly driving in runs, which he’s done – it has been shown and proven that when he’s not in the lineup, our offense tapers off,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Muncy’s impact offensively. “It just speaks to how valuable he is in our lineup, the threat of the at-bat quality.”
With Muncy on the sidelines, Roberts is looking to those in the middle of the batting order to step up in his absence. Roberts specifically wants to see improvement from outfielders Teoscar Hernández and Michael Conforto.
“But in that middle part of the order, Andy (Pages) is gonna continue to do what he’s been doing,” Roberts said. “Teo (Hernandez) is gonna have to get back to being who he is, as an All-Star-caliber player. And we’re gonna need that production from (Michael) Conforto. So it’s been good to see Michael show some life in the last two weeks.”
Hernández was injured with a left groin strain in May, which may have contributed to his decrease in offensive production. The three-time Silver Slugger has slashed .196/.248/.330 in his last 30 games and did not earn a starting spot on the 2025 NL All-Star team.
Meanwhile, Conforto has slashed .184/.277/.357 in his last 30 games and is currently 3-for-20 in his last five games. But the left fielder recently hit three home runs in nine days, which is a step in the right direction.
In addition to their offensive struggles, Hernández and Conforto have not performed well defensively either. Hernández’s negative-8 Outs Above Average ranking is in the first percentile of qualified players, while Conforto’s negative-4 Outs Above Average ranking is in the ninth percentile.
If Hernández and Conforto do not make some adjustments soon, the Dodgers could be forced to pursue an outfielder at the trade deadline.
