Dodgers Reportedly Pursuing Ex-Cardinals Ace: 'The Man They Want'
The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again positioning themselves as one of the most aggressive teams in the Major League Baseball trade market.
Following a 2024 World Series title, the Dodgers are determined to address key roster needs to solidify their chances of becoming the first National League team to repeat as champions since the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds.
One of those needs is starting pitching.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently identified the Dodgers' primary target in that regard.
“The Dodgers may have a stacked team, four future Hall of Famers in their lineup, and Shohei Ohtani, but they also have a few holes," Nightengale wrote.
"They are seeking another outfielder with Michael Conforto’s struggles. They want another starter, and yes, (Sandy) Alcantara is the man they want. ... The Dodgers continue to be on the prowl, and Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, will do everything humanly possible ... to repeat as World Series champions.”
The Dodgers’ interest in Alcántara comes as no surprise.
Alcántara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, has struggled in 2025 with a 6.69 ERA over 15 starts for the Miami Marlins following his 2023 Tommy John surgery.
However, his recent outings suggest a return to form is slowly but surely underway, making Alcántara an enticing target for a Dodgers team known for revitalizing pitchers.
Under club control through 2027, the Marlins have little incentive to trade Alcántara at a discount, especially as his fastball velocity and command show signs of recovery.
Then again, the Dodgers with their deep pockets are probably the franchise that's least likely to care about overspending.
As Nightengale noted, Friedman is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for another championship. Whether the Dodgers land Alcántara or other targets, you can count on them to be aggressive between now and July 31.
