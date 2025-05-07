Cardinals-Red Sox Caught Up In Unlikely Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have done a song and dance together for months but a blockbuster trade hasn't gotten done and it doesn't seem likely that one will in the near future despite wild speculation.
Here are the variables: The Cardinals have a superstar who has clearly been on the trade block in Nolan Arenado. The Red Sox were linked to him all offseason before signing Alex Bregman in free agency. It was reported that Arenado would've waived his no-trade clause to join the Red Sox, but a deal didn't get done. It also waw reported that Arenado would've been willing to play first base.
Now, here we are. The Cardinals and Red Sox both have 18-19 records and now Boston lost its first baseman for the year in Triston Casas. While this is the case, a trade shouldn't be considered likely at this moment. This hasn't stopped speculation, though, including from FanSided's J.T. Buchheit.
"The injury to the Red Sox's Triston Casas could lead Boston to pivot to Nolan Arenado," Buchheit said. "A severe knee injury after a collision at first base has led to Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas undergoing season-ending surgery and left Boston scrambling to find a long-term replacement. There have been persistent rumors that Boston has looked to move star third baseman Rafael Devers across the diamond to first base, and this injury could accelerate that transition and leave a gaping hole at the hot corner...MLB.com placed the Red Sox third in its semiannual farm system rankings, and the Cardinals will likely seek out pitching help to bolster their minor league depth and provide an influx of pitchers with much-needed strikeout stuff.
"Luis Perales and David Sandlin headline the Red Sox' pitching prospects, and both of them fit the fireballer profile that the Cardinals should be seeking out. Mozeliak brought up the possibility of competing in 2025, but the Cardinals currently sit at third place in the NL Central, with a 18-19 record. A Wild Card team is highly unlikely to emerge from the division, which will force the Cardinals to win the entire division if they want to compete in the postseason. With that in mind, the Cardinals can't let the fantasy of contending in (John Mozeliak's) final season cloud their better judgment. If the Red Sox come calling for Arenado, the Cardinals need to pick up the phone on its first ring and get a deal done."
In the offseason, a move would've made more sense. It would've given Arenado time to learn first base but the season is in full swing right now. It just feels unlikely.
