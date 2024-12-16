Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals $115M Homegrown Star Predicted To Betray St. Louis For Deal With Cubs

The former St. Louis first-round draft pick could rejoin the National League Central

Sep 26, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A detail view of a tribute to Miami Marlin pitcher Jose Fernandez on the hat worn by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have no business committing to nine-figure deals this offseason as the front office looks for ways to reduce payroll.

Unfortunately, next season could be another down year for the rebuilding Cardinals, who will turn to their youth core in 2025 instead of adding depth during free agency this winter.

Consequently, a former St. Louis first-round draft pick could betray the Cardinals by signing a lucrative deal with the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs.

"The Kyle Tucker trade gives the Cubs the superstar their lineup had been lacking," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Monday morning. "They don't truly need much else, but one's ears perked up when Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic wrote on December 9 that (Jack) Flaherty interests the Cubs. Flaherty could cost nine figures, but the Cubs can sign him and likely still come in below the $241 million luxury-tax threshold for 2025. And if they do it, they'll have an elite rotation with which to chase an NL Central title."

Flaherty posted a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.

After reviving his career with the Detroit Tigers and 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Flaherty's projected market value is roughly $115 million over a five-year deal, translating to nearly $23 million annually, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Adding Flaherty to a Cubs rotation that ranked sixth in 2024 with a 3.77 ERA will surely put the division rivals in a better spot to claim the NL Central throne for the first time since the shortened season of 2020.

If Flaherty were to sign with the Cubs this offseason, it'd be interesting to see how the Cardinals fan base would respond. Some don't hold a high opinion of the injury-prone veteran as it is -- joining St. Louis' most-hated rival would undoubtedly ruffle some feathers.

Nate Hagerty joined "Inside The Cardinals" as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. 

