Yankees Urged To Avoid Blockbuster Signing For Ex-Cardinals $130 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to shedding payroll this offseason, which has resulted in several former fan favorites being moved on from.
For instance, right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options were declined, forcing both veteran hurlers to explore the free-agent market.
Another former beloved St. Louis veteran is searching the market for his next landing spot after his contract expired this season but one of his likely desired destinations might not be open to reeling him in.
"The upside to the (New York) Yankees signing (Paul) Goldschmidt is that he can likely be had for a one-year deal," FanSided's Rucker Haringey wrote on Dec. 10 when outlining free agents the Yankees should avoid. "The downside is that he isn't a clear upgrade over the options (Aaron) Boone already has at his disposal. Ben Rice or DJ LeMahieu could easily outperform Goldschmidt next year. There's no reason for New York to waste an eight-figure salary on a veteran who isn't a lock to improve their team."
Goldschmidt batted .245 with 55 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .713 OPS in 153 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
Since winning National League MVP in 2022, Goldschmidt's offensive performance has declined, with this season being the worst of his illustrious 14-year career.
After signing a five-year, $130 million contract with the Cardinals in 2020, Goldschmidt's projected market value has plummeted to $13 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The seven-time All-Star is looking to sign with a genuine contender, such as the Yankees, hoping to add a World Series champion to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume before he retires. Will his lackluster performance this season prevent that from occurring?
More MLB: Beloved Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With NL East Foe This Offseason