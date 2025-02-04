Ex-Cardinals 5-Time Gold Glover Predicted To Sign Low-Cost Deal With Padres
The St. Louis Cardinals roster could use some bolstering but with the organization committed to its youth movement, it's doubtful they'll make significant additions before Opening Day.
For instance, the Cardinals' outfield is loaded with youngsters who haven't reached their full potential. Adding a veteran to the mix could help but it's more likely that St. Louis will rely on its youth core to get the job done in 2025.
That said, a former Cardinals outfielder looking for his next landing spot has been linked to the National League West-foe San Diego Padres in a recent 2025 lineup projection.
"Barring a Dylan Cease trade or some other move to unload salary, the Padres will likely settle for bargain additions to address their needs in left field and at designated hitter/first base," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday. "Mark Canha and Jason Heyward might only cost a few million dollars combined, and both are capable of providing a positive veteran presence and roughly league-average production. Projected Starting Lineup : DH Luis Arraez, RF Fernando Tatis Jr. , CF Jackson Merrill , 3B Manny Machado , 2B Jake Cronenworth , SS Xander Bogaerts , 1B Mark Canha , LF Jason Heyward , C Elias Díaz."
Heyward spent just one season with the Cardinals but made quite an impact. In 2015, he batted .293 with 50 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and 117 OPS+ across 154 games.
The five-time Gold Glove defender's projected market value is nearly $1.5 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The 35-year-old used to be one of the league's top outfielders, but sadly, age has caught up to Heyward. Between his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in 2024, he batted .211 with 24 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and a .700 OPS in 87 games played.
Although Heyward has struggled these past few seasons, his veteran presence could help the Padres with their efforts to dethrone the NL West juggernaut Dodgers in 2025.
