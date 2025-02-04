Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Predicted To Sign One-Year Deal With Surprise AL Club
The St. Louis Cardinals have passed over several reunion opportunities with former star players this winter as they aim to shed payroll.
For instance, former Cardinals first-round draft pick Jack Flaherty recently inked a two-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. With St. Louis rebuilding, reuniting with the former homegrown hurler wouldn't have made sense.
Another former Cardinals player looking for his next landing spot has been linked to a surprise American League Central contender.
"Kyle Isbel is a terrific defender in center field, logging a combined 18 defensive runs saved in 2023 and 2024, but he hit a punchless .234/.285/.373 in 739 plate appearances during that span," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday. "Adding Harrison Bader on a one-year deal would allow Isbel to serve as a defensive replacement for MJ Melendez late in games. Projected Starting Lineup : DH Jonathan India , SS Bobby Witt Jr. , 1B Vinnie Pasquantino , C Salvador Pérez , 2B Michael Massey , CF Harrison Bader , RF Hunter Renfroe , LF MJ Melendez , 3B Maikel García."
Bader was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Cardinals and batted .246 with 135 extra-base hits including 52 home runs, 168 RBIs and a .729 OPS throughout six seasons spent playing for St. Louis.
The 30-year-old Gold Glove defender's projected market value is roughly $28 million over a four-year deal, translating to nearly $7 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Although the Cardinals don't have the strongest core of outfielders, adding Bader back into the mix likely won't make much of a difference. It'd be in the franchise's best interest to allow younger talent, such as Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar, to command the outfield in 2025.
The small-market Royals would be wise to acquire Bader, who could boost their lineup for a relatively inexpensive price.
