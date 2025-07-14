Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals $65 Million Slugger Made Available For Trade Deadline: Report

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger could be on the move again this summer after recent reports indicate his current team has made him available for trade.

The July 31 trade deadline is less than three weeks away and rumors are beginning to heat up regarding who's shopping and buying.

Unfortunately for the Atlanta Braves, their season hasn't panned out as hoped -- sitting 12 1/2 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and 9 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot. Consequently, one of their most valued hitters could be traded.

"Atlanta is making designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, reliever Raisel Iglesias and a few others available at the deadline, but they have no intention to trade any player under a multi-year contract, at least not until this winter," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. "Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights, so he can reject any deal."

Ozuna, who played with the Cardinals from 2018 to 2019 before signing with the Braves as a free agent, is in the final year of his four-year, $65 million deal with the Braves.

Given that Ozuna has served 10 years in the major leagues and five seasons with the same team, he has the right to a full no-trade clause, meaning he can reject being moved by Atlanta before July 31.

The three-time All-Star has batted .239 with 24 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .762 OPS in 90 games played for the Braves this season.

Considering that Ozuna belted 39 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .302/.378/.546 slash line with Atlanta last season, it's safe to say the 34-year-old is having a down year. Still, perhaps a change of scenery would help revive his bat, so it wouldn't be shocking to see a contender make a move for him over the coming weeks.

