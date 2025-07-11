Cubs Predicted To Boost Rotation In Blockbuster For Ex-Cardinals Hurler
A former St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher could soon return to the National League Central with the division rival Chicago Cubs.
The July 31 trade deadline is less than three weeks away and the NL Central-leading Cubs are gearing up to make a splash to increase their chances of venturing deep into the postseason.
The Cubs could use a boost to their rotation and a former Cardinals homegrown hurler might be at the top of their list of starting pitchers they're looking to trade for.
"We won't dispute Sandy Alcantara's season has been even worse than (Zac) Gallen's, as evidenced by his 7.22 ERA," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Friday. "But the further Alcantara moves away from October 2023 Tommy John surgery, the better he should get. He's also still only 29 years old, and he is signed to a team-friendly contract that will pay him $17.3 million in 2026, and he has a $21 million club option for 2027."
Alcantara, who was traded alongside Arizona Diamondbacks frontline starter Gallen from the Cardinals to the Miami Marlins in Dec. 2017, is enduring the worst season of his illustrious eight-year career -- posting a 4-9 record with a 7.22 ERA, 71-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .271 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 91 innings pitched.
"Alcantara would represent a big swing as the Cubs try to maximize their only guaranteed year with (Kyle) Tucker," Kelly continued. "But even if he doesn't pitch like an ace this year, he could remain with the Cubs for two more seasons and potentially rediscover the form that made him the NL Cy Young Award winner in 2022. The Cubs have a farm system led by position players who are knocking on the door of the majors. OF Owen Caissie, C/1B Moisés Ballesteros, OF Kevin Alcántara and 2B/OF James Triantos are all players currently at Triple-A Iowa who could be of interest to the Marlins in return for this trade because they could join immediately."
This isn't the first time Alcantara has been mentioned this season as a potential trade chip for the Cubs, who currently sit at the top of the NL Central with a 5 1/2 game lead over the Cardinals.
Considering that St. Louis fans had to watch Alcantara -- a former homegrown top prospect -- develop into one of the league's top starters with the Marlins from 2018-2023, it would hurt even more to see him traded to the hated Cubs and perhaps help them win their fourth World Series title.
