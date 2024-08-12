Ex-Cardinals Ace Could Sign 'Nine-Figure Deal' This Winter; Is Reunion Logical?
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff fell apart in 2023 but a few offseason additions and adjustments have boosted the arsenal back to competitiveness.
However, the Cardinals' rotation for 2025 is uncertain. Veteran right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson have club options for next season and St. Louis still needs one more front-end starter to complement ace Sonny Gray.
Unfortunatetly, a former Cardinals starting pitcher, who St. Louis would love to reunite with this winter, might not be an option if his price tag lines up with what insiders are predicting it to be.
"Unless he crashes and burns down the stretch with the Dodgers or unless the medical history becomes a major problem this winter, (Jack) Flaherty might sign the largest contract this offseason among pitchers not named (Corbin) Burnes," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday. "A nine-figure deal is a very real possibility here."
Flaherty has logged a 9-5 record with a 2.97 ERA, 150-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 118 1/3 innings pitched between his time playing for the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
Although the former Cardinals homegrown talent has pitched similarly to how he did in 2019 when he finished fourth in National League Cy Young award voting, his health must be considered if St. Louis is serious about pursuing an expensive reunion with him.
The 28-year-old has not only dealt with several injuries over the last few years but was also on a downward trajectory in performance with St. Louis. Now that Flaherty's had a resurgent season, it's likely he'll be able to land a hefty contract.
There's always the chance that Flaherty will return next season and continue to dominate but with his track record of injuries and potentially expensive price tag, it might be wiser for the Cardinals to pursue other ways to bolster the rotation this winter.
