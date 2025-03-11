Ex-Cardinals All-Star Labeled 'Best Available' Starter For Yankees Depleted Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals made several challenging decisions this winter after deciding to embark on a rebuilding journey shortly after last season ended.
For instance, the Cardinals neglected to re-sign high-leverage hurler Andrew Kittredge to clear space in the bullpen for younger talents such as former Rule-5 Draft pick Ryan Fernandez and 6'8" right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft.
Another heartbreaking decision made by St. Louis this offseason involved moving on from a former beloved veteran who is now considered the top available starting pitcher for the New York Yankees to consider signing.
"Here's our look at the free agent and trade options available to the Yankees," CBS Sports Mike Axisa wrote Monday following the announcement of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John surgery. "Veteran innings guy Kyle Gibson is best available on the free agent market."
This isn't the first time Gibson has been linked to the Yankees as a potential rotation-boosting opportunity. With Cole out for the rest of the season and 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil sidelined for at least the next three months, New York's rotation could use some help.
Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 37-year-old All-Star has remained active this offseason, hoping to land another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. After holding his own last year with the Cardinals, it's surprising he hasn't been acquired to bolster a club's back end of the rotation.
Now that the Yankees rotation is without two of its top five starters, Gibson could be signed to help stabilize the Bronx Bombers' pitching staff.
Considering that the Yankees don't want to add much to the payroll the rest of this offseason and Gibson might be growing desperate for a contract, perhaps New York could land the former Cardinals RHP for an inexpensive price -- a win-win scenario for both Gibby and the Bronx Bombers.
