Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals All-Star Labeled 'Best Available' Starter For Yankees Depleted Rotation

The former St. Louis hurler is still searching for his next opportunity

Nate Hagerty

Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals made several challenging decisions this winter after deciding to embark on a rebuilding journey shortly after last season ended.

For instance, the Cardinals neglected to re-sign high-leverage hurler Andrew Kittredge to clear space in the bullpen for younger talents such as former Rule-5 Draft pick Ryan Fernandez and 6'8" right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft.

Another heartbreaking decision made by St. Louis this offseason involved moving on from a former beloved veteran who is now considered the top available starting pitcher for the New York Yankees to consider signing.

"Here's our look at the free agent and trade options available to the Yankees," CBS Sports Mike Axisa wrote Monday following the announcement of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John surgery. "Veteran innings guy Kyle Gibson is best available on the free agent market."

This isn't the first time Gibson has been linked to the Yankees as a potential rotation-boosting opportunity. With Cole out for the rest of the season and 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil sidelined for at least the next three months, New York's rotation could use some help.

Gibson posted an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.

The 37-year-old All-Star has remained active this offseason, hoping to land another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. After holding his own last year with the Cardinals, it's surprising he hasn't been acquired to bolster a club's back end of the rotation.

Now that the Yankees rotation is without two of its top five starters, Gibson could be signed to help stabilize the Bronx Bombers' pitching staff.

Considering that the Yankees don't want to add much to the payroll the rest of this offseason and Gibson might be growing desperate for a contract, perhaps New York could land the former Cardinals RHP for an inexpensive price -- a win-win scenario for both Gibby and the Bronx Bombers.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler Floated As Possible Yankees Trade Target By Top MLB Columnist

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News