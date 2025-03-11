Yankees 'Will Consider' Signing Ex-Cardinals All-Star To Boost Crippled Rotation
The New York Yankees might soon sign a former beloved St. Louis Cardinals hurler after failing to find his next landing spot in the free-agent market this offseason.
It was announced on Monday that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole must undergo Tommy John surgery after the 2023 American League Cy Young recipient endured significant elbow pain in his throwing arm, which also happened during last year's spring training.
To mitigate the effects of losing Cole in the rotation, the Yankees reportedly will explore the possibility of signing a former Cardinals veteran.
"Just as the Yankees continue to weigh market options for hitting help while Giancarlo Stanton is attempting to work his way back from elbow trouble, they will consider free agent possibilities such as veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson," ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday shortly after Cole's season-ending surgery plans were announced.
Gibson logged an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The one-time All-Star wouldn't replace Cole at the front of the Yankees' rotation but Gibson's consistent production and ability to pitch a lot of innings -- ranked 44th in the league last season among starters -- would help stabilize the Yankees' pitching staff.
The 37-year-old's 2025 club option was declined after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that the franchise would attempt to reduce payroll this offseason to help the club reset significantly. Otherwise, Gibson, who quickly became a fan favorite in St. Louis in 2024, likely would've remained with the 11-time World Series champions.
With Cole's season over and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months due to a lat strain, the Yankees could turn to Gibson for a cheap and efficient boost to their rotation. After failing to land a deal this winter, the former Cardinals RHP might be more inclined to sign for less to earn another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.
Considering that the Yankees are keen on not adding to the payroll for the rest of this offseason, Gibson would be a logical acquisition. While they're at it, perhaps the Bronx Bombers could complete a trade with the Cardinals to further boost their injury-laden rotation.
