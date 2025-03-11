Ex-Cardinals Hurler Floated As Possible Yankees Trade Target By Top MLB Columnist
A former St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitcher is being floated as a potential trade chip for the New York Yankees amid the American League East club's injury woes.
Not only did the Yankees recently lose 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for at least the next three months due to a lat strain but they will also be without ace Gerrit Cole, who will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, ending his season.
To help the Yankees rotation remain competitive while it waits for Gil's return, a former Cardinals southpaw could be traded to the 27-time World Series champions.
"Erick Fedde, with the Cardinals, and old friend Jordan Montgomery might even be worth a phone call," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Monday night following Cole's season-ending surgery announcement. "The (Arizona) Diamondbacks seem more desperate to be rid of Montgomery than the Yankees ever were with (Marcus) Stroman."
Montgomery helped lead the Cardinals to their last postseason appearance in 2022 but was traded the following summer to the Texas Rangers, where he played a pivotal role in helping the franchise win its first-ever World Series title.
However, before being moved to the Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline, Montgomery was a homegrown Yankees starter -- logging a 22-20 record with a 3.94 ERA, 478-to-146 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .266 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched in the Bronx.
The 32-year-old will earn $22.5 million with Arizona this season but after logging his worst campaign last year, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick might be eager to trade Montgomery.
Considering that the Yankees can't afford to add much to their payroll, Montgomery's $22.5 million salary might be too expensive unless Kendrick is willing to eat a significant portion of the former Cardinals veteran's remaining contract, which expires after this season ends.
