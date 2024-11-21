Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With Brewers After Bounce-Back
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinal surely is going to find a nice, new opportunity this winter.
Former Cardinals All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong spent the first six-plus years of his big league career with St. Louis before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. He had a tough 2023 campaign and signed with the Chicago White Sox heading into the 2024 season.
DeJong looked more like his old self in 2024 and eventually was traded to the Kansas City Royals. Overall, he finished the season with 24 home runs and 56 RBIs in 139 games played.
He now is a free agent once again and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will end up signing with the Milwaukee Brewers and being their starting third baseman in 2025.
"With Rhys Hoskins exercising his player option and Joey Ortiz expected to slide over to shortstop to replace the departing Willy Adames, the only obvious hole on the Brewers roster is at third base," Reuter said. "Paul DeJong spent most of his time at the hot corner after he was traded to the Royals at the deadline, and he quietly hit 24 home runs in 139 games in 2024.
"Defensive standout Blake Perkins profiles well as a fourth outfielder who is capable of stepping into a larger role if needed, while prospect Tyler Black will need to play his way into a starting role after struggling in his first taste of the big leagues."
This is just a hypothetical but it would be tough to see DeJong join one of St. Louis' biggest rivals.
