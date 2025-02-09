Ex-Cardinals All-Star Reportedly Linked To Twins As Offseason Winds Down
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this winter, with their only free agent signings being minor league deals. Nothing has been done to address the Major League roster, much to the chagrin of the fanbase.
They have hoped to trade Nolan Arenado, but time is running out to get something done. Meanwhile, there are a few former Cardinals that are left on the market and could be on the move soon.
Shortstop Paul DeJong is still a free agent after a strong season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Minnesota Twins are showing interest.
"Not only did the Twins bolster their roster this week by signing outfielder Harrison Bader and reliever Danny Coulombe, but they also may look to add more reinforcements," Hayes reported. "Multiple league sources confirmed the Twins have expressed interest in adding a veteran shortstop, recently inquiring about free agents Luis Urías and Paul DeJong."
DeJong began his career with the Cardinals in 2017 and was an All-Star two years later. St. Louis traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline in 2023.
The 31-year-old shortstop hit .227 with 24 home runs, 56 RBI and a .703 OPS last season. He still possesses power from the right side of the plate and could boost any lineup.
The Twins would be wise to pursue him as a value free agent as they look to contend in 2025. The Cardinals are looking to step back from contention this year.
