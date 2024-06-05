Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Be Candidate For Reunion At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a better place right now than they were at this time last season.
St. Louis struggled mightily out of the gate but has turned things around over the last few weeks. The Cardinals still have plenty of work to do, though.
The Cardinals are 29-31 on the season and have some holes that should be addressed around the trade deadline. The National League overall seems to be having a down year as just four teams currently are above .500.
St. Louis is loaded with talent and certainly is in contention for a postseason spot. If the Cardinals can continue to win at the rate they have recently, they should be able to get back above .500 soon.
If this ends up being the case, St. Louis could end up looking to add at the deadline and a reunion with veteran starter Jack Flaherty could make some sense. He has had a bounce-back campaign with the Detroit Tigers and was called the 15th-best player who could be traded this summer by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Over the previous four seasons, Flaherty battled both injury and control issues, looking nothing like the 23-year-old from 2019 who made 33 starts with a 2.75 ERA, 10.6 K/9 and an NL-best WHIP of 0.97," Miller said. "Through 11 starts in Detroit, though, he has been even better than he was a half-decade ago, averaging nine strikeouts per walk and recording nine quality starts thus far. Unless Max Scherzer and/or Justin Verlander are both healthy and available once again, Flaherty may well be the cream of this year's two-month-rental crop of starting pitchers."
While this isn't reporting and doesn't necessarily mean Flaherty will be moved, it isn't the first time he has been mentioned as a trade candidate. Detroit is in fourth place in the American League Central and could look to unload veterans who will be entering free agency.
Flaherty has impressed this season and has logged a 3.22 ERA so far in 12 outings. If he is available, he could be an interesting option to help stabilize the rotation down the stretch. St. Louis' rotation is in a better place right now than it was last year, but it could use another boost this summer if it wants to make a playoff run.
