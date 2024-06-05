Inside The Cardinals

Red-Hot Cardinals Duo Make Team History; Could Offense Finally Be Clicking?

St. Louis' offense may finally be starting to take a turn in a positive direction

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) hits a single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Cardinals fans should have some hope about the club right now.

The Cardinals currently are just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot and seem to be turning a corner. St. Louis had a great finish to the month of May and has started to look like the club many hoped it would be this season.

St. Louis now has lost three of its last four games, but there still have been some positives. The Cardinals' offense has been one of the biggest reasons for struggles this season but they have started to turn things around.

Two players that have impressed over the last few games certainly have been Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson. Both have homered in each of the Cardinals' last three games and even became the first duo in team history to do so, per MLB Network.

"Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson are the first Cardinals teammates ever to each homer in the same consecutive three-game span," the organization posted.

Gorman struggled out of the gate this season but has started to look like himself again. He has clubbed six home runs in his last seven games and now has 14 long balls. Burleson has been impressive so far this season and now has eight homers on the year.

St. Louis' offense hasn't been as expected, but things have started to turn around. The Cardinals now are in contention for a postseason spot and things could get even better in the near future.

