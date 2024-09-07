Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite, Former Manager Of The Year Seen As Club's Next Manager
The St. Louis Cardinals could be in the hunt for a new manager this winter if they finish the season with a second consecutive losing record.
Last year's tumultuous 71-91 record season was the worst in franchise history since the 1990 Cardinals, who went 70-92 and finished last place in the National League East -- four years before the NL Central was formed.
Losing isn't tolerated for too long for a well-respected franchise such as the Cardinals. Perhaps it's time for St. Louis to reunite with a familiar face who can hopefully lead the club back to dominance.
"Ex-Cardinal player and coach Skip Schumaker would make a natural manager candidate in St. Louis if the Cardinals make a change," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday when discussing who might supplant Cardinals manager Oli Marmol after he's gone.
With the team struggling in 2024, this isn't the first time Schumaker has been mentioned as a possible candidate to become the next Cardinals manager.
Schumaker batted .288 with 157 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 211 RBIs and a .722 OPS throughout eight seasons with the Cardinals, helping the franchise win its eleventh World Series title in 2011 over the Texas Rangers.
The 44-year-old is managing the Miami Marlins but after winning Manager of the Year last season with the NL East club, Schumaker already has one foot out the door.
The former second baseman was able to get the Marlins to remove his 2025 option, making him a free agent after this season ends.
There are still 22 games left to play this season for St. Louis. If the club can't at least finish the year with a winning record, will Marmol be replaced by Schumaker this winter?
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Gold Glover Linked To NL West-Foe In Potential Offseason Deal