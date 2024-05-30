Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Speculated To Take Over As Manager In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals likely aren't entertaining thoughts of replacing manager Oli Marmol next season as the club is playing exceptionally at the moment.
After signing Marmol to a two-year contract extension through 2026 before the start of this season, the Cardinals found themselves back in last place in the National League Central and some have been calling for St. Louis to find a new manager since.
Despite the recent turnaround for the Cardinals, speculations continue to arise about who St. Louis might target for a new manager. The most recent rumor mentions a former St. Louis household name to take over and lead the club in 2025.
"There's a very real chance that (Skip) Schumaker will be managing somewhere in 2025, perhaps with the team he most notably played for: the St. Louis Cardinals," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday.
Schumaker spent his first eight seasons in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals after being drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2001 draft -- eventually helping St. Louis win its eleventh World Series in 2011.
The former second baseman batted .288 with 157 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 211 RBIs and a .722 OPS througout his time playing at Busch Stadium.
The 44-year-old has been unable to lead his team back to success since winning the National League Manager of the Year award with the Miami Marlins last season in his first year as manager.
The Marlins are sitting with the second-worst record in baseball at 20-37 and Schumaker is basically waiting this season out as he's already successfully convinced Miami to turn down his club option for 2025.
Given that the organization has entrusted Marmol through 2026, combined with the fact that St. Louis is starting to look like a playoff-contending team, it's too early to say whether Schumaker could be the Cardinals manager in 2025. It would be nice to have him as manager, but that possibility depends on Marmol's success in leading the rest of this season.
