Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Hurler Being 'Shopped' Making Reunion Possible
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline almost is here.
There has been speculation building for weeks but now things will start to pick up even more. It's officially July and that means that the deadline is less than a month away. The St. Louis Cardinals will be active and an old friend could be on the move.
The Detroit Tigers have struggled this season and now reportedly are "shopping" ace Jack Flaherty, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Remember when the Detroit Tigers opened the season by winning their first five games and had folks believing this could be the year they return to the playoffs? Oops," Nightengale said. "They since have gone 32-45 and once again will be sellers at the deadline, shopping Jack Flaherty, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract."
Flaherty was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and made his big league debut in 2017. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in town before being traded last summer.
He has bounced back in a major way this season and has a 3.24 ERA in 15 starts for Detroit and would be a major pickup if the Cardinals could get a deal done. The two sides have been linked together this season and a move would make a lot of sense.
St. Louis needs help in the rotation badly and a reunion with Flaherty could be a great option to do so. It won't be long until Flaherty ends up landing with another team and hopefully, it is the Cardinals.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Stud On Trade Block To Boost Offense