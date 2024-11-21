Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Predicted To Return In 2025 As Rockies Lead-Off Hitter
The St. Louis Cardinals offense fell apart in 2024, leading to a second consecutive season of missing the playoffs for the 11-time World Series champions.
After a rocky start, the Cardinals seemed to be in a contending position at the trade deadline, motivating St. Louis to reunite with a former fan favorite.
Sadly, things didn't go as hoped and the former Cardinals veteran is now being considered the potential lead-off hitter for the Colorado Rockies next season.
"With Charlie Blackmon retiring, there is room to add a low-cost veteran bat to fill the designated hitter role and Tommy Pham has made a living signing with non-contenders and playing well enough to get traded to a contending team at the deadline the last several years," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday when outlining his projections for each team's starting lineup in 2025, with the former Cardinals player at the top of the Rockies lineup as designated hitter.
Pham batted .267 with 111 extra-base hits including 53 home runs, 161 RBIs and a .818 OPS throughout six seasons with the Cardinals.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak insisted Pham be included in the disastrous three-team deal completed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox this summer.
Unfortunately, Pham's presence in the Cardinals lineup wasn't enough to help them return to the postseason for the first time since 2022, leading to the 36-year-old being designated for assignment and claimed by the Kansas City Royals.
The journeyman outfielder is a passionate and fiery player who has gained a reputation for being an outstanding teammate. For a floundering young team such as the Rockies, Pham would provide top-notch leadership and energy that could help spark something for Colorado.
