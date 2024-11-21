Inside The Cardinals

Yankees Could Land Projected $15 Million Cardinals Free Agent To Bolster Lineup

The St. Louis fan favorite could be a fit for the Bronx Bombers

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their way and are no longer considered perennial contenders after years of neglecting player development and a series of short-sighted deals.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has financially restrained his baseball boss, John Mozeliak. Investing money in the big-league roster became the priority -- diverging from the Cardinal Way, which included building a robust farm system.

After failing to build a World Series-caliber roster over the past decade, the Cardinals must pivot to rebuild. This means parting ways with a fan favorite, who has been linked to the New York Yankees as a potential landing spot this offseason.

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named to the Yankees' starting lineup for 2025 based on a recent prediction by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter on Thursday. In Reuter's projection, the Cardinals slugger was placed between 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton in the cleanup spot.

After the Yankees declined four-time Gold Glove defender Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option for 2025, they're left without an established first baseman.

Goldschmidt is a free agent for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career and carries a projected market value of roughly $15 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

After enduring the worst season of his career at the plate this season, Goldschmidt should be hopeful the Yankees offer him a contract, considering they have one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball.

It's possible the five-time Silver Slugger needs a change of scenery to revive his career and having the opportunity to frequently hit at Yankee Stadium could help him achieve that goal.

