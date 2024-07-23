Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest From NL Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals have their work cut out for them if they're going to acquire what they're looking for before the July 30 trade deadline.
Big market clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will likely all be in the market for the same thing the Cardinals are looking for -- starting pitching.
This year's market for pitching is slim and the Cardinals might lose out on a reunion with a former St. Louis hurler after recent reports indicate he could go elsewhere this summer.
The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in rotation upgrades and have reportedly discussed targeting Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Flaherty has logged a 7-5 record with a 3.13 ERA, 127-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 100 2/3 innings pitched for Detroit this season.
It's expected that Flaherty will be traded before the trade deadline, as it only makes sense with the Tigers struggling to fight for an American League Wild Card spot -- plus, the former Cardinals pitcher is on an expiring one-year, $14 million contract and becomes a free agent this winter.
Luckily, the Phillies don't have the strongest farm system, so there's hope Philadelphia won't be able to cough up the prospect capital to land Flaherty in a trade.
If there's any hope of the Cardinals reuniting with Flaherty, the organization must be willing to outbid top competitors, such as the Phillies. The reunion price might be steep and St. Louis will have to decide if trading for the former homegrown talent is worth it.
