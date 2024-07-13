Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly 'Will Be Traded' Ahead Of Deadline

St. Louis could seek a reunion with the hurler

Apr 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals need one more front-end starting pitcher to solidify the rotation as a reliable weapon that can take the organization far into the playoffs.

With the July 30 trade deadline steadily approaching and rumors heating up, the Cardinals will soon have to decide. No moves have been made -- only speculations.

Luckily, there's a familiar face who could reunite with St. Louis this summer. Recent reports indicate the former Cardinals pitcher is on the trade block.

"(Detroit Tigers) Right-hander Jack Flaherty is a much stronger trade candidate," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Thursday. "He signed a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason and has posted a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts and has established himself as one of the best starting pitching options on the trade market. There will be widespread interest and the expectation is that he will be traded ahead of the July 30 deadline."

Flaherty has posted a 6-5 record with a 3.13 ERA, 119-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 0.98 WHIP in 95 innings pitched for the Tigers in 2024.

The 28-year-old has pitched lights out in his first full season away from St. Louis. With Detroit looking to rebuild and Flaherty being an impending free agent -- the door to a reunion could be opened.

The Cardinals need a proven starting pitcher to follow behind Sonny Gray's lead in the rotation. What better second-in-command than a former homegrown talent who's comfortable pitching at Busch Stadium?

It will be tough to give up top prospect capital to acquire Flaherty but if a reunion increases the Cardinals' chances of going far into the postseason -- then it might just be worth it.

