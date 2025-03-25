Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Season Is Over Before It Began
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite unfortunately won't be able to pitch in 2025.
Jordan Montgomery had a rough 2024 season after he signed late with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He opted into his player option for the 2025 season -- much to the chagrin of the Diamondbacks' front office. Montgomery has been in trade rumors since but unfortunately he will not be able to pitch in 2025.
It was reported on Tuesday that Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery, as shared by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Jordan Montgomery, who the Arizona Diamondbacks were shopping all winter and spring, will now undergo Tommy John surgery," Nightengale said.
Montgomery obviously didn't get traded and was preparing for another year with the Diamondbacks. Last year, he had a 6.23 ERA across 25 appearances with the Diamondbacks -- including 21 starts. He was moved to the bullpen late in the year. Montgomery spent parts of two seasons with the Cardinals.
He was acquired by St. Louis in 2022 in a trade with the New York Yankees. That year, he made 11 starts and had a 3.11 ERA. In 2023, he made 21 starts and had a 3.42 ERA before being traded to the Texas Rangers. Montgomery also won a World Series with the Rangers after the trade.
Before the 2024 season, he hadn't logged an ERA over 3.83 since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Hopefully, he can make a full recovery and get back on track in 2026.
More MLB: Cardinals Avoided Disastrous Outcome With 24-Year-Old Speedster