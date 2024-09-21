Ex-Cardinals First Round Pick Labeled 'Top Priority' For Dodgers, Reunion Improbable
The St. Louis Cardinals should consider pursuing one of the top starting pitchers on the market this winter if they hope to make the playoffs in 2025.
Unfortunately, St. Louis chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. would have to dig deep into his pockets but if that's what it takes for the club to return to playing the Cardinal Way, then so be it.
Reuniting with a former Cardinals homegrown hurler might not happen this winter, even if DeWitt attempts to outbid other possible suitors.
"With Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw headed for free agency and multiple other starters recovering from injury, bringing him (Jack Flaherty) back could be a top priority for the (Los Angeles) Dodgers this winter," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday.
Flaherty has posted a 6-2 record with a 3.40 ERA, 56-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, ,247 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 50 1/3 innings pitched since joining the Dodgers at this summer's trade deadline.
The 28-year-old was traded from St. Louis to the Baltimore Orioles last summer in exchange for infielder César Prieto, left-handed pitcher Drew Rom and right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter.
Since leaving St. Louis, Flaherty has refound his groove -- logging a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA, 133-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 106 2/3 innings pitched for the Detroit Tigers before being traded to Los Angeles earlier this season.
The Dodgers are one of the most valuable franchises in baseball, so if they want to re-sign Flaherty this offseason, there's likely nothing the Cardinals can do to stop them from doing so.
Not only will the Dodgers have purchasing power over St. Louis but Flaherty is a California-native, playing for his favorite childhood team. It'll be tough to convince him to come back to the Cardinals with that in mind.
