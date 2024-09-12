Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Continues To Dominate; Should Reunion Happen This Winter?
The St. Louis Cardinals have watched several players depart from the club to have them quickly revamp their careers once they land with a new team.
The most recent example is former Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, who quickly turned things around on offense after being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays at this summer's trade deadline.
Unfortunately, Carlson isn't the only former St. Louis outfielder who has found success elsewhere after being traded by the 11-time World Series champions.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill smashed an electric three-run walk-off home run Wednesday night to defeat the American League East-rival Baltimore Orioles.
O'Neill is batting .258 with 47 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .895 OPS in 101 games played for the Red Sox this season.
After having a fallout with the Cardinals organization in 2023, O'Neill was traded to the Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson and RHP Victor Santos. Sadly, neither hurler acquired in the transaction has done much since joining St. Louis.
The 29-year-old has logged a .308/.400/.923 slash line with six extra-base hits including five home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games played for Boston.
The two-time Gold Glove defender becomes a free agent this offseason. After his stellar performance with the Red Sox in 2024, he's expected to receive a lucrative contract.
Considering things didn't end on the best of terms with O'Neill and the Cardinals, it would be surprising to see St. Louis re-sign him this offseason -- especially now that his stock is much higher.
