Cardinals Veteran Hurler Officially Activated Following Untimely IL Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals season didn't go as planned and some major decisions will be made this winter as the franchise looks to return to the playoffs.
One of the more pressing issues this winter will concern the rotation -- whether a pair of veteran hurlers' club options will be picked up.
Regardless, one of the starters with a 2025 club option will finish the season after suffering an unfortunate injury in July against the Texas Rangers.
"Roster Move: right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn has been activated from the 15-day IL," the organization announced Wednesday. "RHP Chris Roycroft has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
Lynn's right knee injury dates back to July 30 when he pitched five innings against the Rangers -- despite enduring his painful ailment at the time.
The 37-year-old has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
Not having Lynn in the rotation has forced the Cardinals to utilize RHP Andre Pallante, who has performed well in the veteran's absence.
With Lynn's return, St. Louis now has six starters in its rotation -- including LHP Steven Matz in the bullpen, who could be used a spot starter to close out 2024.
The former St. Louis draft pick and the Cardinals' future is unclear with his impending club option. After an injury-riddled season, it might not be wise to re-sign Lynn. However, when healthy, he is a solid back-end hurler, so seeing the two-time All-Star back at Busch Stadium next year wouldn't be surprising.
