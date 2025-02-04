Polarizing Ex-Cardinals Hurler Linked To AL Central Contender In Trade Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to be heavily involved in the trade market this winter but their inability to move superstar Nolan Arenado has complicated matters.
The Cardinals' goal this offseason is to reduce payroll, so trading players with expensive contracts is the top priority. Unfortunately, St. Louis has not moved any players from the big-league roster.
However, a former Cardinals hurler could be on the move this winter as his club searches for a potential trade suitor. Could an American League Central club emerge as a top landing spot?
"Dan Hayes and Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported in January that the (Minnesota) Twins have shown interest in San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday. "This trade wouldn't net them a player of Cease's caliber, but it would land them a bounce-back candidate that they are only tied to for one year. Arizona Diamondbacks trade Jordan Montgomery to Minnesota Twins."
Montgomery spent two seasons playing for the Cardinals, where he was a reliable starter during the second half of 2022 and the first of 2023 before being shipped to the Texas Rangers, where he helped the franchise win its first World Series title.
"Montgomery's 2024 season with the Diamondbacks was a disaster, as he posted a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings pitched," Kelly continued. "He didn't sign with the Snakes until March 29, and often looked out of shape on the mound a year ago. Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick didn't mince words when discussing the disappointing results from Montgomery in a radio appearance in September."
After Montgomery's poor 2024 campaign, the Diamondbacks might be forced to eat a significant portion of his $22.5 million salary for 2025 if they trade him.
Even if Arizona eats half of Montgomery's contract, St. Louis has no business reuniting with the southpaw. The Cardinals 2025 rotation is set with Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz and Andre Pallante leading the way, while youngsters such as Quinn Matthews and Michael McGreevy are given opportunities to showcase their talents throughout the season.
However, the Twins could use a boost to their rotation. If Arizona agrees to pay a significant portion of Montgomery's salary, Minnesota would be wise to pursue a trade.
More MLB: Retired Cardinals Fan Favorite Rips Apart Organization's Tactics In Recent Interview