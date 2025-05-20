Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Released By Orioles After Disastrous Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals shocked a good bit of people when they opted to let veteran starting pitcher Kyle Gibson walk in free agency. At the time, this seemed like a bit of a bold decision, but it's aged like fine wine.
First of all, the Cardinals' pitching staff has been dominant from top to bottom. There's no place where Gibson would have fit in.
Following the decision to let him walk, Gibson didn't seem to garner any attention in free agency until the Baltimore Orioles got desperate and opted to sign him. After a disastrous stint with the Orioles, the team opted to designate him for assignment last week before officially releasing him on Tuesday.
During him time with the Orioles, Gibson made four starts and covered just 12 1/3 innings. In those four starts, he allowed 29 hits, 23 earned runs, and seven home runs including five home runs in one start to the New York Yankees. To nobody's surprise, the Orioles were 0-4 in Gibson's starts.
This comes after he was a productive member for the Cardinals in 2024. Gibson held a 4.24 ERA over 169 2/3 innings in 2024.
Since he can't make the Orioles roster and Baltimore is more desperate for starting pitching than anybody, it seems as though his days in the big leagues could be coming to a close. There's a chance a team gives him a minor league contract in the future, but it might not be a guarantee at this point.
At this point, it's very clear to see the Cardinals made the right decision with him a few months ago.
More MLB: Cardinals Continue Home Dominance Despite Poor Attendance