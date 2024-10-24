Ex-Cardinals Slugger Predicted To Get $32 Million After 31 Home Runs
Major League Baseball free agency will be here soon and it surely will be an exciting few months.
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have the season they hoped for in 2024 and likely won't be very active in free agency, but it still will be a wild few months. There could be some serious star power on the move, with New York Yankees star Juan Soto and Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes both about to enter free agency.
They won't be the only good options available in free agency, but they will be discussed the most. St. Louis won't be in the mix for either, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up, sadly. It has been reported that the Cardinals are looking to cut salaries, so it would be surprising if they were in the mix for any of the top free agents.
Fans can be on the lookout for some former members of the Cardinals throughout free agency if they want to get their fix by following transactions, though. One former member of the Cardinals who will be available is slugger Tyler O'Neill.
He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals before being traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2024 campaign. He responded by having the second-best season of his career as he mashed 31 home runs and drove in 61 runs in 113 games played.
Now, he's going to cash in. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted he will get a two-year deal worth roughly $32 million.
"Tyler O’Neill is like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger — when he can stay healthy and play up to his potential, he delivers," Bowden said. "This year, he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs in 113 games. However, it was only the second somewhat healthy, successful season of his career — his last one was in 2021 when he hit 34 home runs with the Cardinals, finished eighth in (National League Most Valuable Player) voting and won his second Gold Glove Award.
"O’Neill had multiple stints on the injured list this year and has played more than 100 games only twice in his seven-year career. Despite coming off a productive season, that lack of availability will force him to sign another short-term contract. Contract prediction: two years, $32 million."
St. Louis surely won't be in the mix for him, but he will have a good winter.
