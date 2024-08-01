Ex-Cardinals Slugger Surprisingly Is 'Way-Too-Early' Free Agent Option
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals could end up being available in free agency this upcoming offseason.
It's way too early to discuss free agency. The trade deadline just passed earlier this week and the Cardinals are in contention for a National League playoff spot. The Cardinals are an exciting team to watch for the rest of the season and there is a real chance they can make up some ground in the standings and make it back to the playoffs, despite a tough start to the season.
St. Louis had one of the strongest deadline performances of any Major League Baseball club and seems to be in a position to succeed. Although there still is a lot of time left in the regular, free agency now will be the next big talking point with the deadline behind us, and former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill surprisingly was mentioned as a "way-too-early" fit for the Cardinals by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Tyler O'Neill didn't look like a potential top-10 free agent as recently as May, but he's put himself firmly in the conversation more recently," Rymer said. "Since coming off a stint on the IL with knee inflammation on June 5, the slugger has cranked 11 home runs and posted a .955 OPS over 37 games. Among Boston Red Sox hitters, he's second to Rafael Devers in home runs and runs batted in...
"Sensible on-paper fits for O'Neill include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, and possibly one of his former clubs, the St. Louis Cardinals. But there's also the reality that the Red Sox can ill afford to lose him."
If O'Neill ends up leaving the Boston Red Sox, it would be shocking to see him end up back in St. Louis. The relationship between O'Neill and the front office seemed to deteriorate as he was continuously mentioned in trade rumors. He may be available but don't expect him back in St. Louis.
