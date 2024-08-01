Cardinals Called 'Biggest Winners' Of Deadline; Will It Lead To Playoffs?
The St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what they needed to do ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis looked like one of the worst teams in baseball at one point this season but through pure grit turned its season around. The Cardinals flipped the switch one day and then went on a run that brought them back into playoff contention. St. Louis currently is 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, but it has a chance and a strong deadline performance only will help.
The Cardinals needed a starting pitcher, offensive help in the outfield, and more bullpen depth. St. Louis accomplished everything it needed by landing Erick Fedde for the rest of this season as well as the 2025 campaign, reuniting with Tommy Pham, and Shawn Armstrong to help in the bullpen.
What makes the deals even better is the Cardinals filled their biggest holes without giving up top prospects or players making a big impact at the big league level this year.
All in all, it was a great trade deadline and others have noticed too with Foul Territory's FanSided's Scott Braun calling St. Louis one of the "biggest winners" of the deadline.
"I would say they are one of the biggest winners, they've got to be top three, at least," Braun said. "They gave up nothing besides (Tommy Edman) who they didn't totally have a spot for. I mean, every team technically has a spot for him, but (the Cardinals) have their shortstop of the future, they have enough outfield. They shed away Dylan Carlson, too. Fedde and Tommy Pham and they didn't give up anything that was currently contributing."
It certainly was a strong trade deadline but now we need to see how it translates on the field. The Cardinals seem energized and have responded by winning their last two games in convincing fashion. St. Louis scored 18 runs over the last two days against the reigning champion Texas Rangers while just allowing two.
St. Louis may not currently have a playoff spot, but it looks like a team ready to make a run. The front office invested in this season and gave the club reinforcements and now it seems like they are going to get the job done.
