Ex-Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt Could Join NL West Club, Per Insider
Where will Paul Goldschmidt sign this offseason?
Free agency has slowly started to pick back up across Major League Baseball and Goldschmidt is a guy worth watching. He's a seven-time All-Star, former Most Valuable Player, and still clubbed over 20 home runs in 2024. Any contender with a hole at first base should be getting him on the phone as fast as possible.
There have been a lot of ties between Goldschmidt and the Yankees lately, but another "possible destination" for him is the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand, and Bryan Hoch.
"A sticking point in any potential deal with the Yankees is that the 37-year-old Goldschmidt is seeking a multi-year deal, per sources," Denton, Feinsand, and Hoch said. "That might cause some pause, considering that Goldschmidt registered career lows in several major offensive categories each of the past two seasons after winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2022.
"The D-backs are another possible destination for Goldschmidt now that Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros for a reported $60 million over three years, a source said. Goldschmidt starred with Arizona from 2011-18 before being traded to the Cardinals."
Goldschmidt clearly has experience in Arizona after spending the first eight years of his career with the team. The Diamondbacks made a run to the World Series in 2023 -- although they lost -- so clearly they aren't too far away from contention. Maybe a reunion could work.
More MLB: Cardinals Mock Trade Sends Nolan Arenado To Phillies In 3-Player Swap