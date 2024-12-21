Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Mock Trade Sends Nolan Arenado To Phillies In 3-Player Swap

Should the Cardinals consider a deal of this nature?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
When will the St. Louis Cardinals end up trading Nolan Arenado?

They tried recently but he shut down a trade to the Houston Astros and now they don't seem like an option any longer after reportedly signing first baseman Christian Walker. It seems like a near guarantee that Arenado will be dealt soon, but to where?

MLB.com's John Denton recently revealed a list of six teams Arenado could be open to and mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox.

If we're going to make a hypothetical trade on where Arenado is going to go, it seems pretty fair to consider one of these six teams. One that stands out is the Phillies. Philadelphia won 95 games last year but now needs to do something big to keep up with the Mets and Dodgers. The Phillies have been in trade rumors as they have attempted to deal All-Star infielder Alec Bohm. Why not come together on a deal?

Here is a mock trade for the Cardinals and Phillies to swap infielders:

Cardinals receive: Infielder Alec Bohm, Right-Handed Pitcher Alex McFarlane (PHI No. 16 Prospect)

Phillies receive: Infielder Nolan Arenado, $10 Million

Bohm is an All-Star and is just 28 years old. He's projected to make just over $8 million in 2025 and is under team control in 2026 as well before free agency. McFarlane is the Phillies' No. 16 prospect and is a 23-year-old hurler far away from the big leagues.

Arenado is due $74 million over the final three years of his deal. Trading a star of his caliber plus some cash to make the deal less expensive should be enough to get a deal like this done.

Should the Cardinals try to get something like this done?

