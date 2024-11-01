Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Sign $68 Million Deal With Red Sox
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals will be a highly sought-after free agent this winter.
The free agency frenzy will begin in the not-so-distant future and some former members of the Cardinals likely will get paid well this winter. There surely won't be any big deals with St. Louis itself, but other clubs are expected to invest heavily in some former members of the Cardinals.
Former Cardinals star Jack Flaherty is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after spending time with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He began the season with Detroit and was traded to the Dodgers. Flaherty logged a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts while playing an integral role with the Dodgers making a run to the World Series.
He surely will cash in this winter and The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that the former Cardinals star will end up landing a $68 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this winter.
"The Red Sox sign righty Jack Flaherty to a three-year, $68 million deal and lefty Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $42 million deal," Bowden said.
Boston has been a team that has been mentioned frequently already, with free agency coming up. The Red Sox are expected to be aggressive, and Flaherty will be one of the best pitchers out there.
It would be amazing if Flaherty somehow found his way back to St. Louis, but it sounds like he is going to sign elsewhere, and maybe that will be Boston.
