Ex-Cardinals Star's Scorching Start Hasn't Stopped With Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals let Paul Goldschmidt walk this past offseason. There's no way the team could've predicted what was going to come next.
St. Louis wanted to cut costs and let Goldschmidt go as a result of that. The New York Yankees swooped in and signed Goldschmidt to a one-year deal and he's having a career revival. Goldschmidt is 37 years old and is off to one of the best starts to a season in his career so far.
He has played in 68 games so far this season with New York and is slashing .308/.367/.451 with seven homers, 31 RBIs, five stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 42 runs scored. Goldschmidt is already at 1.7 wins above replacement. Last year, he had 1.3 wins above replacement in 154 games with the Cardinals.
St. Louis wasn't wrong to move on from Goldschmidt at the time. Last year, he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers and 65 runs. Last year, he slashed .227/.297/.349 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in his first 68 games of the season with St. Louis.
Clearly, Goldschmidt has turned a corner in New York and if he can keep it going over the next few weeks, he has a real shot at earning his eighth All-Star nod of his career. The last time he was an All-Star was in 2022 with St. Louis. That year, he won the NL Most Valuable Player Award. This year, he's playing at a similar rate.
