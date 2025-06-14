Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Star's Scorching Start Hasn't Stopped With Yankees

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals let Paul Goldschmidt walk this past offseason. There's no way the team could've predicted what was going to come next.

St. Louis wanted to cut costs and let Goldschmidt go as a result of that. The New York Yankees swooped in and signed Goldschmidt to a one-year deal and he's having a career revival. Goldschmidt is 37 years old and is off to one of the best starts to a season in his career so far.

He has played in 68 games so far this season with New York and is slashing .308/.367/.451 with seven homers, 31 RBIs, five stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 42 runs scored. Goldschmidt is already at 1.7 wins above replacement. Last year, he had 1.3 wins above replacement in 154 games with the Cardinals.

St. Louis wasn't wrong to move on from Goldschmidt at the time. Last year, he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers and 65 runs. Last year, he slashed .227/.297/.349 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in his first 68 games of the season with St. Louis.

Clearly, Goldschmidt has turned a corner in New York and if he can keep it going over the next few weeks, he has a real shot at earning his eighth All-Star nod of his career. The last time he was an All-Star was in 2022 with St. Louis. That year, he won the NL Most Valuable Player Award. This year, he's playing at a similar rate.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

