Ex-Cardinals Starter Loosely Linked To White Sox In Free Agency
There are still a lot of players left in free agency who can be a big help for teams in 2025.
Things have slowed down across the league and there are a lot of capable players looking for new homes still, including some former members of the St. Louis Cardinals. Before all is said and done and Spring Training kicks off, most of the top free agents will find homes.
One player who certainly will is former Cardinals pitcher José Quintana. He hasn't recorded an ERA above 3.75 since 2021 and certainly can help a team. Last year he recorded a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts with the New York Mets.
He was nails for the Cardinals in a short stint after being acquired in 2022. Quintana made 12 starts for the Cardinals and had a 2.01 ERA.
Any team with a spot in the rotation would make sense for Quintana. MLB.com recently released a list of "realistic" free agent fits for each team and Scott Merkin suggested the Chicago White Sox for Quintana.
"Let’s make a couple of points clear up front: The White Sox aren’t spending money this offseason in the early stages of their latest rebuild, and the focus of the 2025 season is to give prospects a chance to show themselves and then assess where they need to improve the roster," Merkin said. "But with those concepts in mind, the veteran left-hander would be a great fit for the White Sox rotation.
"After all, Quintana’s extended run of success really began with the White Sox in 2012, and he could come back as a leader and innings stalwart to pair with younger starters such as Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin, Drew Thorpe, and Sean Burke. The White Sox already have signed right-hander Bryse Wilson, and there’s the question of Quintana fitting in at budget. But he’s also a player who could be signed and moved at the Deadline for younger talent."
Quintana really could be a lift for any team in 2025, the White Sox are no different.
