One Realistic Move For Cardinals To Add $4.5 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals should be keeping a close eye on the free agent starting pitching market.
St. Louis declined Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options so clearly there is space in the starting rotation right now. The Cardinals have some young folks who can step up and earn spots in the rotation, but there also have been some trade rumors involving the staff. All in all, the Cardinals should add at least one hurler.
If the Cardinals are going to add, the guy should be one-time All-Star Michael Lorenzen. The 32-year-old made just $4.5 million in 2024 and is projected to land a two-year, $15 million deal this offseason by Spotrac.
Lorenzen logged a 3.31 ERA last season across 26 total appearances, including 24 starts with the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. A rotation featuring Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Lorenzen along with some combination of Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, or maybe even Tink Hence could maybe surprise some people.
The Cardinals may not be going big-ticket shopping, but Lorenzen is a guy who should be in their price range and could have a very solid impact. The Cardinals haven't done too much so far this offseason and are more likely to subtract rather than add. While this is the case, Lorenzen is the type of player the team should be considering adding before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February.
