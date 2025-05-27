Ex-Cardinals Top Prospect Shines In Unexpected Revenge Game
The St. Louis Cardinals began a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and it was an old friend who helped to send the Cardinals to the loss column.
St. Louis entered the series opener riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cardinals didn't extend it on Monday as they lost against the Orioles, 5-2. One thing that put some salt in the wound is the fact that former Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson actually powered Baltimore to the win.
Carlson finished the day 2-for-4 with one home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. After the game, he talked about his big day, as shared by Orioles on MASN.
"Just trying to control the things I can control," Carlson said. "As far as swinging at strikes, getting good pitches to hit, and making sure we take advantage of it. Coming up in good situations. The guys in front of me have been doing a great job getting on base and yeah, it's been good ball for us lately...This game is hard and you have to bring it every day. I'm obviously grateful for the opportunity I got over there, but here we are. It's time to take advantage of an opportunity and go out there and compete the best I can...
"It's different. Last year I got a chance to play them as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays so we got that out of the way so now it's a little more normal.
There was a time in which Carlson was St. Louis' top prospect. It seemed like he would play a role with the team for years to come but injuries impacted his stint in town. Now, he's in Baltimore and is playing well.
